2 suspects in custody following December Pismo Beach shooting

License plate readers and surveillance video helped lead to the arrest of suspects in a shooting in Pismo Beach late last year, police say.

On the afternoon of Dec. 28, Pismo Beach police responded to reports of a shooting near the pedestrian tunnel that connects the 800 block of Bellow Street with Price Street.

Police say three males confronted a 14-year-old boy about his necklace. A fight broke out and the teen reportedly had the necklace taken from his neck before he was shot in the finger, police said.

Police say with the help of the Santa Maria Police Department, technology and a lengthy investigation, three suspects from Santa Maria were identified: Gregorio Morales, 22, Noel Martinez Garcia, 20, and Jaime Manuel Jr., 20.

On Thursday, detectives along with the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT Team and the Santa Maria Police Department SWAT Team served arrest and residential search warrants resulting in Garcia and Manuel Jr. being taken into custody and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and conspiracy.

They’re reportedly being held without bail.

Police say Morals was already in custody on unrelated charges.