Four champions ride the waves to victory at SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach

Four champions rode the waves to victory at the SLO CAL Open in Pismo Beach this weekend.

Eden Walla made history this year as the first woman to sweep the SLO CAL Open in both Morro Bay and Pismo Beach.

The 16-year-old from San Clemente already has the youngest Super Girl Surf Pro title to her name and now has four career Qualifying Series wins.

22-year-old San Clemente native Taj Lindblad also added another career win this weekend, moving to No. 3 on the rankings. It comes after he won the 2023 SLO CAL Open in Morro Bay and the 2024 SLO CAL Open in Pismo Beach in 2024.

Other winners included Alana Lopez, who staked her claim in a maiden Pro Junior victory. The 16-year-old now leads the Pro Junior rankings in 2026 toward World Junior Championships qualification.

19-year-old Teo Grani claimed a Pro Junior victory as well, leaving SLO CAL atop the rankings heading into Barbados.

168 surfers reportedly competed in the event, with 88 of them being 20 years old or younger.

Organizers say the event gives young surfers a chance to earn points, gain experience, and move closer to the next level of professional competition.

