Highway 101 construction could cause Labor Day weekend delays in Pismo Beach

Labor Day travelers on the Central Coast should prepare for delays this weekend as Highway 101 construction continues in Pismo Beach.

The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) warns that the Five Cities Project could slow traffic through Monday along Price Street from downtown north to Mattie Road, and at the Spyglass Drive, Mattie Road, and Wadsworth Avenue undercrossings.

The $85 million project includes three components, with crews currently building a retaining wall along Price Street near Pismo. The wall will allow a third lane to be added without disturbing culturally sensitive rock in the area.

Early Labor Day travelers reported positive experiences Friday.

Zoe Beck, who drove seven hours from Tahoe to go boogie boarding in Pismo Beach, said her drive went relatively well. "It wasn't too bad? I think once the people kick in a little more, it's going to start picking up," she said.

"Pretty good. Smooth sailing, so it has not been bad," said Adriana Garibay, visiting from Fresno to escape the heat.

However, Garrett Hamilton from Los Angeles experienced some delays in Santa Barbara outside of the construction taking place near Pismo Beach.

"It was pretty smooth. There are some areas that they're still doing construction, so there was a little bit of a holdup there, but not too bad," Hamilton said. "Maybe 20 minutes longer than we expected."

SLOCOG advises drivers to plan for extra travel time or choose alternate routes.

Construction crews will work to minimize delays throughout the weekend.

