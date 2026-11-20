A San Luis Obispo County jury has convicted Daniel Jacob Santillana of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in connection with the 2023 Pismo Beach Pier shooting that killed Gustavo Aquino.

Jurors found Santillana aided and abetted the Feb. 18, 2023, assault and unanimously found the crime was committed for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with the Norteño criminal street gang.

According to evidence presented at trial, Santillana approached Aquino with two others near the pier promenade shortly before 11:45 p.m. A juvenile retrieved a semiautomatic handgun from the group's truck and fired at Aquino. After the first shot, Santillana advanced toward Aquino and threw a punch while the juvenile fired additional shots.

Aquino was wounded in the leg and died early the next morning.

"Gustavo Aquino should be alive today. He was spending an evening at the Pismo Beach Pier with his wife when he was confronted and shot, and his family has carried that loss every day since," District Attorney Dan Dow said.

The juvenile shooter was held accountable for Aquino's murder in separate juvenile court proceedings.

Santillana faces up to 14 years in state prison. He is being held without bail and is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 15 in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.