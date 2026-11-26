Hundreds of people gathered in Pismo Beach early Wednesday morning to watch the king tides and powerful swells roll in, as officials closed some areas and took precautions to protect the public.

Waves were forecast to reach up to 20 feet, prompting the city to close the Pismo Beach Pier, Addie Street parking lot and Cypress Street Bridge from 6 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Thursday.

The closures follow Coastal Flood and High Surf warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

For some visitors, the conditions offered an opportunity to take in the ocean’s power.

“It’s beautiful. It’s, you know, it’s pure nature,” said Tim Pearson, Santa Barbara resident.

Pismo Beach resident Stephan Oakley said he has seen higher tides in the past.

“Three years ago, the water was up against this wall here, so we have seen stronger tides,” Oakley said.

Others were interested in learning more about the changing ocean conditions.

“I would be interested to get to the tide pools and see if there’s anything unusual or different, because of the temperature of the water and the different currents and things going on,” Pearson said.

By 9 a.m., the high tide was reaching the stairs leading to the Pismo Beach Pier.

The city took additional precautions, including staging CAL FIRE personnel nearby.

“We’ve staged CAL FIRE here behind me, just watching the beach and making sure everybody stays safe,” said Silas Clark, Pismo Beach Assistant City Manager. “We’ve also sandbagged one of our sewer lift stations, just in case, in the Addie Street lot also. We have put some berms down on the beach where those entrances are.”

For Shorty Grado, who lives near the Cypress Street Bridge and has experienced flooding in the past, those precautions help ease his concerns.

“We feel safer. We really, really do. We feel safe because, I mean, what they did here when they blocked the bridge, right? They were expecting the tides this morning to either go under or go over it. Nothing happened, but hey, that precaution,” Grado said.

Clark said the city will increase public works crews and CAL FIRE will remain staged in flood-prone areas through Thursday.

The Pismo Beach Pier, Addie Street parking lot and Cypress Street Bridge will remain closed from 6 a.m. to noon Thursday as a precaution.