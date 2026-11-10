Measure extending Pismo Beach mayoral term in close race

As of Monday, early San Luis Obispo County results show Measure E-26 leading, with 55% of voters supporting four-year terms for mayor instead of two.

Currently, Paso Robles is the only San Luis Obispo County city with a four-year mayoral term.

James Guthrie has lived in Pismo Beach for more than two decades. He said he’s in support of a longer mayoral term because it gives the elected official more time to get things done.

“A two-year just gives you enough time to learn what you're doing," Guthrie said. "Then within the four years, you'll have more time to understand what's going on and be able to correct.”

But other voters, like Leann Rainforth, think four years is too long.

“You're stuck with them for four years," Rainforth said. "With the two-year term, they've got to deliver quickly and do a good job and prove themselves.”

However, Rainforth said she can understand why voters would be in favor of the measure.

“I think they might think it's better so that they can save money on elections and in their opinion, may be feeling that whoever is in office has longer to accomplish their goals," she said. "So they might have loftier goals that they strive for.”

For the past 10 years, Pismo Beach has had the same mayor. This year, three new candidates are stepping up to the challenge.

Guthrie said whether a longer term works will depend on the next mayor.

“If he's open-minded and listening to other people and the input, that's what really will, will count," Guthrie said. "If he does stay longer and, and do those kind of things, then we should be in pretty good shape.”

If the measure passes, Assistant City Manager Silas Clarke said the change would begin in 2028, so it won’t affect the mayor elected this cycle.

Clarke said in a statement they are watching the vote closely.