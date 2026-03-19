New fencing installed at Pismo State Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove

New fencing is up at the Pismo State Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove.

According to the Central Coast State Parks Association, the fence “helps ensure the monarch habitat remains protected and undisturbed while allowing visitors to safely enjoy the path through the grove.”

The grove, open year-round, counted just 471 butterflies this migration season.

It is the second-lowest Western monarch population count in this location’s history, according to the association.

WATCH: Pismo Beach monarch butterfly numbers near record low this season