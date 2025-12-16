Phase 1 of Dinosaur Caves Park garden renovation complete

The first phase of landscaping renovations at Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach is now complete.

Maggie Wagner donated $100,000 to renovate sections of the park and turn them into thriving succulent gardens. Since then, she and others are now part of the Dinosaur Caves Preservation Society.

Construction began a little over a month ago, and since then, new rocks and sustainable plants have been added to the park. Wagner said the design is intended to evoke a prehistoric feel.

“Oh, it's so awesome," Wagner said. "Are you kidding? It is one of the funnest things I've ever done in my life. Like I say, this is a way the community has embraced this project and been so positive about it. It has been, yes, an incredible journey.”

Wagner said her plans don’t end here. She said more work is planned through March 2026.

She is actively looking for more donations to renovate other parts of the park. People who donate more than $1,000 will have their names put on a plaque handmade by Wagner herself.

People interested in donating can visit the society's gofundme.