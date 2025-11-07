Pismo Beach holds first ever sand art festival

Artists from all over the world gathered at Pismo Beach to draw intricate art on the sand. This is the first time an event like this has been held in Pismo.

Emma Rhodes, Public Relations and Stewardship Manager, said events like this help attract locals and tourists to the region outside of the summer season.

“We have a truly worldwide representation at this event," said Rhodes. "We're so happy to have them here.”

Not only are artists drawing on sand, but artists like Zachary Pine are also molding it and turning it into spheres.

“My work is about connecting people with the natural world, and part of the way I do that is by letting them put their hands on nature," said Pine.

The artist’s work inspired visitors, like Joey Velho from Hanford, to get their hands in the sand, working with nature to build sculptures.

“The sand art is pretty interesting," said Velho. "It's just cool how they have the artistic mind to create that just from nothing.”

The event kicked off Thursday, November 5, and will end on Saturday, November 8.