Pismo Beach pier closed through weekend due to stormy conditions

High tides and large waves are prompting the City of Pismo Beach to temporarily close its pier this weekend as stormy conditions move through the Central Coast.

The weather has dampened some vacation plans, including those of visitors who traveled from across the country hoping to enjoy sunny skies along the California coast.

Amber White and Joel Harmon, who are visiting from Grass Valley, said they were surprised by the weather.

“I know, like, most of California is supposed to be that way. I saw that for Santa Cruz and Capitola as well this weekend,” White and Harmon said.

Other visitors traveled even farther, including Rocky Babin and his family, who came from Nova Scotia, Canada.

“We’re a little disappointed. We expected to come here and swim at the beach while we're here,” Babin said.

The city announced the pier closure due to dangerous marine conditions, including high tides of about five feet and waves reaching 15 to 18 feet. Officials warn the waves could crash onto the pier deck, creating unsafe conditions for visitors.

Despite the weather, White and Harmon said the storm will not stop their family from celebrating their grandmother's 100th birthday.

The pier is scheduled to remain closed through 5 a.m. Sunday.

For Babin and his family, however, the rain and wind are familiar.

“So we're used to this wind and this weather and the wet rain. But it's a lot cooler there than what it is right now. We'd be down in the high 30s, low 40s right now, this time of year,” Babin said.

City staff will continue monitoring tides and wave activity throughout the weekend. Officials say additional closures could be implemented if conditions become unsafe.

The city is also urging the public to stay out of hazardous surf zones.

To the south, the Cayucos Pier will also close starting Saturday morning.