Construction on the Five Cities Project has made progress, with the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments announcing that crews have finished concrete work on the 1,200-foot retaining wall along Price Street and U.S. 101.

Work on the project will now continue at the Spyglass and Mattie Road bridges. Caltrans crews will now prepare the ground for new roadway construction and install additional drainage systems.

As upcoming work on underground infrastructure begins, officials are reminding travelers to account for extra time on the road and to follow traffic control signage.

Access to Pismo Beach and all businesses will remain open, though delays are to be expected.