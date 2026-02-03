26 Cal Poly students honored at California State Capitol

Twenty-six Cal Poly students were honored Feb. 2 at the California State Capitol for national achievements in academics, research and student leadership. The students were recognized in the California State Assembly and Senate as part of Cal Poly’s 12th annual legislative showcase.

Ceremonies were held between 1 and 2:30 p.m. in Sacramento, with students introduced by Sen. John Laird of Santa Cruz and Assemblymember Dawn Addis of Morro Bay.

Senior architecture major and president of Cal Poly Rose Float, Aubrey Goings, represented her team after it won the Sweepstakes Award, the Rose Parade’s top honor, at the 2026 Rose Parade. Goings said the award reflected the teamwork behind the student-built float, marking the first Sweepstakes win for the Cal Poly universities.

Students recognized came from across Cal Poly’s six academic colleges: College of Liberal Arts; College of Architecture and Environmental Design; College of Engineering, Bailey College of Science and Mathematics; College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Services; and Orfalea College of Business. Three additional students represented Cal Poly Maritime Academy in Vallejo.

“This award was given in recognition of having the most active student membership globally and for demonstrating our club’s strong commitment to the maritime industry,” said Cal Poly Maritime Academy Chapter Vice President Vincent Huff. In October 2025, Huff attended the 98th International Propeller Club Convention in Lyon, France, where he accepted the Student Port of the Year award. He said the recognition reflected the collective efforts of all Propeller Club officers and members.

Also honored was Marc Cabeliza, the ASI student body president and a bioresource and agricultural engineering student. “I wanted to come into a school and actively participate in my major from Day One, and Cal Poly was able to provide that for me,” Cabeliza said. “Without an amazing group of student leaders, we would not be able to make the difference we’ve made this year.”

Among other students honored were geography and anthropology senior Gwen Ramsey, who earned national titles with the Cal Poly Cycling Team at the USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships; industrial technology and packaging senior Maya Lojo, who helped lead a student team to a third-place finish in the 2025 Paperboard Packaging Alliance Student Design Challenge with a sustainable, interactive packaging design; and mechanical engineering senior Lucia Giacalone, who earned the Haas Manufacturing Award for the Cal Poly Racing’s Baja SAE team she led.

“This annual showcase introduces to the state’s top-elected representatives just some of the accomplishments of our promising young women and men,” Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong said.

Together, the students were recognized for translating classroom learning into hands-on work that reflects Cal Poly’s Learn by Doing approach.

