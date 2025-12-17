$80,000 worth of equipment stolen from San Luis Obispo tree-cutting business

A local tree-cutting business is reeling after burglars made off with roughly $80,000 worth of equipment last week.

Bunyon Brothers Tree Service, which has been serving San Luis Obispo County since 1999, lost 54 chainsaws during an early-morning break-in at its facility.

Owner Ron Rinell says the theft has put a major strain on his crew of 40 employees.

“These saws are our livelihood. In order to make a living, we have to have a saw. We can't create tree work without saws,” Rinnell said.

The break-in occurred around 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 11. Rinell says one of his employees called to deliver the bad news: thieves had cut through locks with bolt cutters and taken every saw on site, each valued at $1,000-$2,000.

While Rinell says this is the first theft of this magnitude his business has experienced, other tree service owners have faced similar crimes.

Steve Franzmann, who owns Greenvale Tree Company, says it’s “very common” in the industry.

“Almost every tree guy I know has been hit at least once,” Franzmann said.

San Luis Obispo police are investigating the case. While they note tree service equipment thefts are relatively rare locally, they say crimes targeting valuable tools, often at construction sites, can be more common.

“These sites can be easy pickings. Thieves know there’s a high-value component right inside that toolbox,” Franzmann added.

Despite the loss, Rinell says friends in the industry have stepped in to help. Noble Power Equipment and other colleagues have loaned chainsaws so his crews can keep working. Some employees are even bringing their own tools from home.

“It was really amazing and very warming,” Rinell said. “Any saw they could spare, they offered us so we could continue operations.”

Rinell plans to install cameras, motion-activated lights, and a new perimeter fence to help secure the property. He hopes that sharing his experience will help other businesses avoid similar losses.

Bunyon Brothers Tree Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of the stolen equipment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department.