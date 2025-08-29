After 9-month closure, state seeks a new operator for San Luis Obispo shooting range

The state is seeking a new operator for a public shooting range off Highway 1 between San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay after it was closed at the end of last year.

“I drive by here four times a week, and I’m unhappy every time I drive by,” said Jon Wordsworth, Paso Robles resident.

Wordsworth frequented the San Luis Obispo Sportsman’s Association shooting range before its closing last December.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) owns the range and chose not to renew the Sportsman’s Association’s contract, citing several violations, including giving unauthorized member discounts and allowing people to live on the property without permission.

“It’s the only public shooting range in the county that offers a lot more than just shooting — archery and trap — and there is nowhere else around here to do it,” Wordsworth said.

He says the nine-month-long closure of the range has left many of his friends looking for other places to go.

“Some people go to the Atascadero private range, some people go down to Santa Barbara, and some are just not shooting,” Wordsworth said.

A request for proposals was issued by CDFW a week ago in the search for a new operator to run and maintain the range.

“That’s really good news,” Wordsworth said.

Kim Goss is a member of Guns and Ladies, a group of women who used to visit the range once a month.

“I think everybody is just really sad,” Goss said, adding, “They teach you all different kinds of handguns, shotguns, and they teach you safety.”

For anyone interested in taking over the range, a mandatory site walkthrough is required before the October 6 deadline.

“I hope and pray that it is opened back up again,” Goss said.

CDFW says a tentative contract award is expected by November 10 of this year.

If you are interested in being an operator for the shooting range, click here.

KSBY reached out for comment from the SLO Sportsman’s Association on whether they would be applying, but have not heard back.