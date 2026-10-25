Annual Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival draws in pups in costume

Woods Humane Society brought back its annual Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival on Saturday afternoon.

The event drew in all kinds of dogs, with many of them dressing up in their best costume. The festival featured several costume contest for the dogs, along with pictures with santa paws, a stuffed animal pull, and more.

KSBY Daybreak meteorologist Vivian Rennie was a judge for the costume contests at the festival.

Leading in the festival, the animal shelter held a two-week-long promotion, offering a 50% discount on all adoption fees. However, that promotion ended on Saturday, October 24.