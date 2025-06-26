Another Cal Poly fraternity has conditional use permit revoked

In early June, the San Luis Obispo Planning Commission made the decision to revoke the Conditional Use Permits at two Cal Poly fraternities, Delta Chi and Sigma Nu.

On Wednesday night, Delta Upsilon at 720 Foothill was under the microscope, facing the same dilemma.

Five code violations this past year resulted in having to go before the Planning Commission for a re-review of their conditional use permit.

According to city police records, the fraternity was issued five noise violations this past academic calendar, with one successfully appealed. Two administrative citations were then issued on February 14, 2025, and March 19, 2025.

Members of the Greek community, including Delta Upsilon alumni, spoke in defense of the fraternity and tried to keep their status but ultimately the Planning Commission voted 6-0 to revoke the permit of the fraternity.

Residents in the neighborhood also took the podium to express their concerns over the noise they claim has come from the fraternity house.

“I'm not surprised. Disappointed, but again, really not surprised," Terry Reeves said after the decision. Reeves is the President of the Alpha Upsilon Alumni Corporation that supports the local chapter of Delta Upsilon. "We have to do better with our chapter, keeping them noise violations down. But as I said in my talk, it's a student population problem.”

Delta Upsilon, along with Delta Chi and Sigma Nu, can still reapply for a revised conditional use permit at a later time, but without them, they cannot operate as a fraternity moving forward.

Meanwhile, the SLO Grand Jury just released a report regarding the specified conditional use permits for all Greek housing at Cal Poly. The city has seen the Grand Jury report as well and will respond to the report within 90 days.

In a correspondence between the city's Community Development Director Timmi Tway and the Planning Commission posted on the city website, Tway said that "The City of San Luis Obispo has a long history of innovative approaches to addressing neighborhood wellness and will continue to work with our community to maintain and improve our neighborhoods."