Bikeshare program could launch in San Luis Obispo as early as next spring

A bikeshare program may soon be coming to San Luis Obispo, giving residents, students and visitors another transportation option for getting around the city.

The City of San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly are working together to find a vendor that could operate a dock-based electric bike-share system. City officials say the program would support goals related to climate action, public health and active transportation.

“It aligns with a lot of our goals — our climate action goals, public health goals, active transportation, circulation,” said Jennifer Rice, the City's active transportation manager.

According to Rice, the idea of a bikeshare program has been discussed locally for more than a decade. Now, city leaders are taking steps to move the project forward.

At its Oct. 6 meeting, the San Luis Obispo City Council approved the release of a Request for Proposals, or RFP, seeking companies interested in operating the service.

“What we're looking for is a vendor who could come in and operate a bikeshare program,” Rice said.

A similar RFP was approved in 2024 but did not result in a program due to business and operational challenges. City staff say additional market research and changes within the industry have increased confidence that a new solicitation could attract qualified operators.

The RFP is expected to be released later this month.

Cal Poly Transportation and Parking Services Senior Director Julia Wallerce said the university supports the effort and sees bikeshare as another way to improve mobility throughout the city.

“It gives you more choices, and more choices allow people to move in more ways. And SLO, particularly Cal Poly, is moving toward a mobility approach that focuses on moving people, rather than moving cars,” Wallerce said.

Officials say the system could include virtual docks, allowing riders to pick up and park bikes within designated areas instead of using traditional docking stations. Details such as station locations, service areas and the number of bikes available will depend on proposals submitted by vendors.

“We're still in very early stages,” Wallerce said. “We have to see who responds to our request for proposals and that can range as far as what the operator can offer.”

A city staff report indicates the bikeshare program would come at no cost to either the city or Cal Poly.

Some students say they would welcome another transportation option, particularly for trips between campus and downtown San Luis Obispo.

“I think a lot of my friends, we like to bike into downtown, so if they were here, I feel like we would use them as well,” said Cal Poly student Geena Buentipo. “You wouldn't have to bring your bike downtown, or leave your bike downtown for that matter.”

Students Ayla Truscott and Taylor Lindley also said the service could provide a more affordable alternative to rideshare trips.

“I think it would help a lot to get downtown because the Ubers downtown aren't that expensive, but it adds up a little if you go multiple times a week,” Truscott said.

“It definitely would make it a lot easier to get downtown,” Lindley added.

If the vendor selection process moves forward as anticipated, Rice said a bikeshare system could launch in San Luis Obispo as early as spring 2027.