Cal Poly athletic director donates $250k to John Madden Football Center

Cal Poly's athletic director is making a generous donation ahead of his retirement. Don Oberhelman and his wife are donating $250,000 to the John Madden Football Center.

“It’s my hope that our gift will inspire others in the Cal Poly community to give back in whatever way they can,” Oberhelman said.

Construction has started on the center, next to the Spanos Stadium. This donation will allow the Madden Center to serve as a state-of-the-art hub for the football team.

Once it's completed, it will also offer training, meeting, and support spaces for student athletes.

