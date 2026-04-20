Cal Poly football showcases skills at inaugural 'Friday Night Lights' event

It may not be football season, but Cal Poly's Alex G. Spanos Stadium still brought out the crowd Friday night during the inaugural "Friday Night Lights" event.

Fans, students, and many community members came together to watch a preview of what the Mustangs will bring to the field next season.

“I work here on campus, I work for university housing, and so I had seen that this was happening, and we have very active kids in football and baseball and other sports, and we just wanted to come out here to support,” said Michelle Castillo.

“We heard that the college was putting on this free event open to the public, so we gotta come out to support our team," said Scott Wright.

“We have a 13-year-old son who is now very interested in playing football, and we thought this would be the best place to come," said Jamie Wright.

The football team brought the energy.

“Oh, I love it," said Head Coach Tim Skipper. "I mean, football is fun. Coaches have different style. For me, if you're gonna play, you gotta have fun doing it, and to have fun you have to have a lot of energy, and everybody feeds off of that. The more energy you have, the better the practice is going to be."

The team demonstrated different drills, showcasing what they’ve been working on.

One alum from the 1980 national championship team told KSBY News he’s excited to see what’s in store this season.

“It’s nice to see all the energy that Coach Skip is bringing to the team, the practices all fired up, I even cut my hand fist bumping the tight ends coach," said Brooks Wise.

Skipper said this could become an annual event.

“I like to do it in spring ball cause that’s kind of when the guys get used to it and it gets a little stagnant and this is a good change-up, so as long as the community likes it, I like it, we’ll keep on doing it," Skipper said.

The Mustangs first game of the season is August 28.