Cal Poly instructor charged with trying to meet child for sexual purposes

Felony charges have been filed against a Cal Poly instructor arrested on suspicion of trying to contact a minor for sexual purposes.

Kevin Richard Coulombe, 38, is charged with communication with a detective pretending to be a 14-year-old girl while knowing/believing she was a minor with the intent to commit an offense and arranging to meet a minor for lewd purposes.

The complaint states the 38-year-old “did unlawfully and motivated by an unusual and abnormal sexual interest in children, arrange a meeting with a detective pretending to be a 14 year old girl, a minor and a person defendant believed to be a minor, for the purpose of exposing the genitals and pubic and rectal area of the detective pretending to be a 14 year old girl and defendant and to engage in lewd and lascivious behavior.”

Coulombe was arrested Tuesday following an investigation and the serving of search warrants at his home, vehicle and Cal Poly, where he was working as an instructor.

He previously worked as a teacher at San Luis Obispo High School and Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton before his employment at Cal Poly, according to investigators.

Cal Poly officials on Friday said the university was taking steps to ensure the safety of the campus community and was working with the sheriff's office as their investigation proceeds.

Coulombe is set to be arraigned on the charges on March 4.

Jail logs did not show him in custody as of Monday.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Sheriff's Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.