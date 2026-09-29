Cal Poly launches website with new details on proposed West Campus development

Cal Poly has launched a new web portal offering an in-depth look at a proposed mixed-use development on approximately 30 acres of university farmland off Highland Drive, and students are reacting with mixed feelings.

The website lays out a vision for the university's West Campus, re-imagining the area as a mixed-use district that could potentially include a hotel, conference center, grocery store, and housing, with new childcare and senior living facilities also being considered.

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong published a letter on the site saying the project would enhance the student experience by providing more space for industry research and internships. Armstrong also said the development would expand housing options and access to basic needs for the broader community.

"It would be good, but it also could be, you know, a downside for like the ag students who use the land for school work and field work and all that," Cal Poly student Maullica Khive said.

The proposed development would be built on what is known as Class 1 soil, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture classifies as the highest-quality land for growing crops. The farmland is currently dedicated to hands-on learning opportunities for Cal Poly students.

Armstrong's letter addresses concerns about losing that land, stating the university already has a plan to restore 18 of the 30 acres of Class 1 soil being considered for the development. The letter also states the university will not disrupt existing Class 1 soil until replacement land is available.

"I understand the need for both, but I also think there could be opportunities for development of a hotel, or whatever other kind of development they would like to put in other places," Cal Poly student Laura Gensert said. "To me, it's a little bit sad to think about."

The West Campus website describes the area as a "unique opportunity to create a welcoming western gateway to Cal Poly," noting its location where the city and campus meet.

Armstrong's letter notes the project has been under discussion for several years, and that as of early 2025, the university has engaged students, agricultural experts, and other stakeholders in its discussions. He said the university will continue seeking input from the community, with the West Campus web portal serving as a central resource for project updates.

Cal Poly has not yet said who would pay for the proposed development, but says it "intends to pursue the project through an auxiliary and/or public-private partnership structure."

If the project moves forward, the university says no significant development is anticipated before 2030. The university expects to decide whether to move forward with the development concept by November.