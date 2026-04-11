Cal Poly students and parents react to Artemis II return to Earth

Current and future Cal Poly students gathered in the University Union to watch the historic moment Artemis II astronauts concluded their 10-day trip around the moon, landing back on Earth just off the San Diego coast. Alumnus Victor Glover piloted the mission.

For many at Cal Poly, the successful splashdown was even more inspiring. It was evidence that for graduates, even the moon is not out of reach.

Anika Nangia is an incoming freshman who said she finds it inspiring.

“It truly means that anything is possible and it's so cool to see how like we can do that," said Nangia.

We caught up with a few of the parents whose children are incoming freshmen, like Bernadette and Michael Batts.

“The fact that it is a person of color, you know, makes it even more meaningful that somebody that looks like our daughter or our son can achieve that coming to this school," said Bernadette.

Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong says he hopes this once-in-a-lifetime event inspires many and shared that he spoke to Glover during the mission.

“I spoke with him during the mission and I got an email from him on his way back," said Armstrong. "So I'm going to print that and frame it.”