Cal Poly students are heading back to school

A look at important dates for San Luis Obispo community members and students.
Cal Poly students return to class on Thursday, September 21, 2023.
Cal Poly is welcoming back students to campus starting this week, with lots of activities planned for them.

According to the City of San Luis Obispo website, more than 22,000 students were accepted to the university this fall and more than 7,000 are new students.

Here are some important dates for community members to know:

  • Sept. 11-18: On-campus housing move-in will begin and so will some changes in traffic. Community members can stay up to date on parking information by visiting the Cal Poly Transportation and Parking Services site.
  • Sept. 12-17: The Week of Welcome, or WOW, will start this Friday. Activities will kick off with a welcome and fireworks show. During the week, students will meet other students, participate in community-building activities, attend a club showcase and much more.
  • Sept. 18: Fall instruction starts, kicking off the school year.
  • Sept. 20: The welcome festivities will conclude with a concert in Spanos Stadium featuring Cloonee, Dombresky, Mindchatter and more.

New Cal Poly Students can find helpful tips from city officials here.

