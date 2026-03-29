Cal Poly to host annual Tomato Spectacular plant sale

Cal Poly’s annual Tomato Spectacular plant sale will return April 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Horticulture Unit at the Environmental Horticultural Sciences Building (No. 48) on Via Carta Road off Highland Drive, near the Poly Plant Shop.

The event is part of Cal Poly’s horticulture program and offers visitors the opportunity to purchase greenhouse-grown plants cultivated by students while preparing for the spring gardening season.

A team of students leads the program, growing more than 5,000 tomato plants from seed in campus greenhouses. The plants are produced to provide home gardeners with high-quality varieties that will yield fresh tomatoes throughout the summer.

More than 90 varieties of tomato plants will be available, including several types that have not been offered in previous years. New this year, the sale will also feature about a dozen varieties of heirloom sweet peppers and chili peppers.

Four-inch tomato, pepper and basil plants will be sold for $7 each and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with no reservations or holds allowed.

Visitors are encouraged to bring boxes or wagons to help transport plants to their vehicles.