Cal Poly women’s volleyball becomes NCAA Tournament Cinderella story

The Cal Poly women’s volleyball team is dancing into the Sweet 16 and into the national spotlight after an improbable NCAA Tournament run that’s captured the hearts of fans near and far.

The Mustangs, unseeded entering the tournament, stunned USC in Los Angeles last week to keep their postseason dream alive.

“Just pure happiness and joy for each other and how far we have made it because we weren't expected to make it this far,” redshirt Emme Bullis said. “It’s kind of cool because you feel like the Cinderella team in a way.”

Right now, Bullis is second all-time for career assists in NCAA history.

Following their first two tournament victories, Head Coach Caroline Walters says the program has experienced a surge in attention.

“It’s insane,” Walters said. “I looked at our Instagram last night and I think we’ve added 5,000 followers…and it’s only going to keep adding.”

Players say the buzz has even spilled over to TikTok, where strangers are posting videos about the Mustangs’ tournament run.

Cal Poly’s success is resonating in the San Luis Obispo community, especially with local high school volleyball players who now see a small, mid-major team excelling on the sport’s biggest stage.

“I think it’ll just bring more popularity to not just the big teams, but even smaller programs and high school teams like us,” SLO High School sophomore Hazel Williams said.

Williams is a part of the local club program ran by Coach Walters and her players, 805 Elite.

The timing couldn’t be better for the sport. Women’s volleyball is already riding a wave of growth, with USA Volleyball reporting a 40% increase in girls ages 11–18 playing club volleyball between 2013–14 and the summer of 2024.

“Popularity has definitely increased a lot,” SLO High School senior Maddie Immoos said. “We’re having a huge jump in skill level, which is obviously great. And I think Cal Poly’s part of that — it’s just so inspiring.”

Walters says the moment is special for her players and for the program.

“They feel important and they should. They’ve worked really, really hard for this moment,” she said. “To be the only unseeded team left in the Sweet 16 and one of only two mid-majors is something we’re all incredibly proud of and have a lot of gratitude for.”

The Mustangs face the top-seeded Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. in Lexington. The match will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.