California food banks potentially face major budget cuts

The San Luis Obispo County food bank is warning of a major budget shortfall after California announced plans to cut 90% of the state funding used to purchase food from local farms and businesses.

According to officials with the SLO Food Bank, the cuts will eliminate 30% of the organization's purchasing budget. The food bank serves 45,000 people every month.

The state funding reduction comes as federal food assistance programs also face cuts, creating a financial threat for food banks across California.

Now, advocates are urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to prioritize food funding in the May budget revision.