Car crashes into San Luis Obispo business

A car crashed into a business on the 700 block of Footbill Boulevard in San Luis Obispo on Monday morning.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on October 5. Police tell us a man accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, crashing into a business.

The business is expected to become a Pilates studio, but has not yet opened.

The owner tells our Community Reporter Choe Decas that she was on a Zoom call when they got a call about the crash.

"Oh no what's happening? Uh because we were about to open. Uh we're opening October 17, and we were just on our call talking about our opening. And I was like 'oh my gosh what happend?'" said Powerhouse Fitness owner Marissa Wilson.

Police say the driver was not injured but the building was damaged in the crash including a broken front window.

Wilson says the opening day of their new business might get pushed back slightly, but they hope to open soon.