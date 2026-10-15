Central Coast schools join Great California ShakeOut earthquake drill

Schools across the Central Coast participated in the Great California ShakeOut drill, an annual earthquake preparedness exercise held every year on the third Thursday of October.

At Pacheco Elementary School in San Luis Obispo, more than 500 students practiced what to do in an emergency, with some students taking part in the drill for the first time.

"I think they did rather well. The teacher prepped them and she went through the procedures and I think they did well getting under those tables. For the most part, they were quiet and participated," said Marcelo Huizar, Pacheco Elementary School Principal.

Huizar said that although it is just practice, the school makes sure students take it seriously.

A fire drill was also conducted, something the school does about once a month.

"For us, it's really important because in reality, the chances of a fire happening anywhere in a school or a business or a home, they're high," Huizar said.

He added that it is especially important for students to know their way out of the classroom and campus, particularly as new classrooms are added.

"They have seismic upgrades that the state of California requires, so not only are they beautiful new buildings but they are also much, much safer," Huizar said.