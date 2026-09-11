CHP flyover, bell ceremony mark 9/11 remembrance event in San Luis Obispo

Community members and local leaders gathered in San Luis Obispo Friday morning for a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony.

The event held at SLO City Fire Station 1 included a CHP flyover, the Central Coast Pipes and Drums, a bell ceremony, and speeches from SLO City Fire Chief Randy Harris, Mayor Erica A. Stewart, and Police Chief Rick Scott.

White roses were placed on a 1,500-pound steel I-beam that came from the Twin Towers. Surrounding the beam are 403 vertical rods that symbolize the 403 first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

KSBY White roses placed on a 9/11 memorial at SLO City Fire Station 1 on Sept. 11, 2026

The memorial, dedicated in 2015, is located at Station 1, 2160 Santa Barbara Ave. People can stop by to visit it any day of the week.