City arborist approves three trees for removal in San Luis Obispo

Eleanor Weinstein and her husband have lived in their San Luis Obispo home on San Carlos Street for more than 55 years. In the 1970s, they participated in a city effort to plant trees along neighborhood parkways, including three trees now approved for removal in front of their house.

"We were happy with them, and they are beautiful," Weinstein said. "And we have loved them, and we've raked the leaves and watered them."

But the trees have shallow roots that have been lifting the sidewalk in front of their home — a safety concern for the many pedestrians who pass by.

"A lot of people walk by this block, and we would hate for someone to fall," Weinstein said.

Bruce Smith, a longtime San Luis Obispo resident who frequently walks the neighborhood, said he has noticed similar problems elsewhere in the area.

"You'll notice the trees that have been here for a long time; they unfortunately have really high root systems. End result, they lift the sidewalks," Smith said.

The city has already made repairs to the damaged sidewalk in front of the Weinstein home, but the problem has continued. On May 19, Weinstein submitted an application for tree removal. City Arborist Walter Gault said the application was approved on July 8.

Now, the Weinsteins are learning they will likely be responsible for the cost of removal.

"Recently we found out that we're probably going to have to pay to take the trees down," Weinstein said.

Weinstein estimates the removal could cost more than $3,000.

Under city policy, Gault said all trees approved for removal in San Luis Obispo must be replaced at a minimum rate of one-to-one on-site. The city's decision letter requires the Weinsteins to plant four new trees along their block no later than spring of next year.