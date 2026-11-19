Heavy storms and flash floods from Wednesday night into early Thursday morning left behind serious damage across the City of San Luis Obispo. Crews are now working to repair roads and drainage systems ahead of the holidays.

City officials announced several street closures Thursday morning, warning drivers of delays and urging community members to use extra caution when on the road.

Mission Street is closed between Broad and Chorro streets due to culvert damage, with a portion of the road collapsing. The damage impacted a water line, and the Public Works & Utilities Department is working to restore water access to residents and people within the neighborhood, the City stated.

The severe flooding also impacted a portion of Calle Joaquin, with crews working to repair culvert damage and clear debris.

“It should take the remainder of the day to kind of get a full picture of what we're looking at,” City of SLO Emergency Manager Joe Little told KSBY.

Even after the assessment, the city won’t know the full extent for one to two weeks.

“Today, we're focused on mitigating flooding, assessing and restoring critical infrastructure, supporting displaced and impacted residents,” City Manager Whitney McDonald said in a press release.

For now, it’s a race against the clock as crews work to make repairs before the next storm system hits.