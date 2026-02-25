Community provides input on road improvement plans during meeting in San Luis Obispo

Dozens of community members gathered at the Octagon Barn Tuesday evening to discuss the future of Buckley Road in San Luis Obispo.

Caltrans hosted the meeting to collect public input on the Buckley Road Corridor Improvement Plan.

Transportation officials said the project aims to address speeding, improve access to homes and businesses, and make walking and biking in the area safer and easier.

During Tuesday's meeting, project organizers shared additional details on the plan and asked the community for feedback.

"We're going to take the information that we heard from the community... consolidate that with the existing planning documents and develop concepts from there," said SLO County Public Works Transportation Division Project Manager Tyler English.

Another community workshop is set for the fall.