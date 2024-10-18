Country music star and SLO native Dasha visits alma mater amid debut headline tour

From TikTok to packed stadiums, San Luis Obispo native Dasha has quickly become a country music star.

However, for fans of the 24-year-old singer-songwriter, it’s one thing to see her on TikTok and another to see her in person performing her popular line dance from her hit song, "Austin."

“It’s so crazy. I'm still in denial. I feel like I'm in a fever dream or something," said one San Luis Obispo High School student who met Dasha on campus Thursday.

With Dasha back home for the first time in six months after a rigorous schedule of performing at festivals, award shows and talk show appearances, she returned to her roots at the high school where she made strides in honing her skills as an artist.

“I don't know, it's crazy because I grew up here. This is like my hometown," Dasha said. My mom's house is like a mile away from here and it's just so cool to see how fast life can change in six months.”

With students and teachers alike getting the chance to meet her, Dasha answered questions, took pictures, and shared her journey to stardom.

For teacher Kristin Nusbaum, it wasn’t surprising to see her former student becoming a star.

“Watching Dasha grow from being a singer-songwriter and student while she was with us here to now to the future, the sky's the limit and we're super proud of her and we're just thrilled to see her success,” Nusbaum said.

Thursday's visit was a chance for the country music star to connect with students, the community and her family for a short window of time before she continues her debut international tour for her new album, "What Happens Now?"

“Today kind of hit me hard. I'm like, whoa, this is really wild, and I don't know, I'm just still the same girl. I'm just a person and following my dreams and writing songs. Now I'm going on tour around the world and it just feels good to be home and kind of ground myself for a while and see the people that have supported me since the beginning,” Dasha said.

Dasha’s concert at SLO Brew Rock is set for Friday before she heads back out on her tour performing across the country and in Canada.

She and her brother Bardo Novotny were also at Boo Boo Records in downtown SLO for a miniature acoustic performance while also signing copies of her album.