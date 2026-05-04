Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into parked car in San Luis Obispo

Multiple empty alcohol containers were found inside a vehicle that crashed in San Luis Obispo late last week, according to police.

San Luis Obispo police say officers responded Friday night to the 1700 block of Garden Street and found a driver had crashed into a parked, unoccupied vehicle.

Police said nine empty bottles of ready-to-drink cocktails, along with one half-empty container, were found on the floorboard of the vehicle that crashed, adding that, “the driver was sitting in the drivers' seat and showed signs of being very intoxicated.”

The driver, whose name has not been released, was not injured but was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to police.