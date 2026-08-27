EPA fuel waiver aims to lower record-high gas prices

U.S. gas prices are on track to hit a record high for August, according to AAA, prompting a federal response aimed at easing the burden on drivers.

AAA reported Wednesday that the average cost for a gallon of regular gas in San Luis Obispo County is $5.87, up nearly a dollar from this time last year.

"Gas prices are insanely high," said San Luis Obispo resident Aaron Lipari.

The price hikes are linked to conflict in the Middle East, according to Cal Poly Agribusiness Associate Professor Dan Scheitrum.

"The primary reason why gasoline prices are so high these days is because of the extreme supply restriction due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz," Scheitrum said.

For some residents, the impact goes beyond the gas station.

"It overall increases the cost of living. It's already high enough. Food prices are also extremely high," said San Luis Obispo resident Angela Lake.

In response to rising prices, the Environmental Protection Agency is issuing an emergency fuel waiver, allowing summer-blend gasoline requirements to end approximately two weeks early. The waiver was announced Aug. 20 and will be in effect from Sept. 1 through Sept. 15.

"The difference between summer gasoline and winter gasoline is that we have a little more of one particular component in our gasoline during winter, which is cheaper, but it evaporates a lot quicker," Scheitrum said.

During warmer months, less of that component is permitted in order to cut back on smog. The EPA's waiver lifts that restriction early, with the goal of boosting the nation's fuel supply and lowering prices at the pump.

Scheitrum said drivers should not expect a dramatic drop.

"The difference will be maybe less than half a dollar, I expect," Scheitrum said.

Lake said she welcomes any relief, as long as consumers are informed.

"If the consumers have knowledge of what they're buying, then I think absolutely, anything to do to improve the quality of life for just everyone, I think," Lake said.