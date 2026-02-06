Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Eviction notice posted at longtime San Luis Obispo restaurant

The notice comes a week after the owner's death
A sign up at Frank's Famous Hot Dogs informs would-be customers of the restaurant's closure
The doors are locked at three San Luis Obispo businesses following the owner's death last week.

An eviction notice posted by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office could be seen on the window of Frank's Famous Hot Dogs on Monterey Street, a restaurant that first opened its doors in 1977.

The business also had a note that it had closed its doors due to a family emergency, referencing the passing of Breault.

The two other Breault-run businesses, F. McLintock’s and Buffalo Pub and Grill, both located downtown, had padlocks on the doors. A gas shutoff notice had also been left at F. McLintock's earlier this week.

WATCH: San Luis Obispo business owner passes away

San Luis Obispo business owner found dead

The day after Breault's death, a family member told KSBY, “As it stands right now, the businesses are closed." They were not immediately available for comment on Friday. KSBY is also waiting to hear back from the property owner at Frank's.

The businesses are all under three different limited liability corporations.

