San Luis Obispo business owner found dead

A San Luis Obispo business owner has died.

A family member confirmed the death of Toney Breault to KSBY. Medics were called to the 1100 block of Garden Street on Tuesday morning, where Breault reportedly lived. The family member says that’s when the 54-year-old's body was discovered. Police also confirmed the man’s identity.

Breault owned Franks Famous Hot Dogs, Buffalo Pub and Grill and F. McLintocks Saloon & Dining House in San Luis Obispo. Family says the businesses are all closed for the time being.

Breault’s death came just one day after police announced that California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control agents observed four people believed to be under the age of 21 possessing and consuming alcoholic drinks at F. McLintocks on Higuera Street.

No citations were handed out to the business at the time.

F. McLintocks’ other locations in Shell Beach and Arroyo Grande both closed in 2024.

The restaurant's co-founder, Bruce Breault, passed away in 2020. The other co-founder, Tunny Ortali, died a year later.

KSBY is told that toxicology reports are pending for Toney Breault. No word on the cause of death.