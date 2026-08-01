Expansive list of restaurants opening in SLO includes new offerings and some second locations

San Luis Obispo is in the middle of a restaurant boom, with eight new restaurants now open and eight more on the way.

The newly opened establishments include Frankie's, Uma's, Sushi Goshi at the SLO Public Market, Idola Wine Co., High St. Deli at Roberto Court, Park 1039, Little Spoon Creamery, and Nautical Bean at 3971 S. Higuera.

Among the newest additions is Uma's Restaurant, located at the corner of Broad and Higuera in the heart of downtown. The restaurant, owned by Conrad and Uma Karl, specializes in Central Asian and Eastern European cuisine, drawing on the couple's Uzbekistani and Ukrainian backgrounds. The menu features kebabs, rice dishes like plov, noodles, dumplings, and unique desserts, with ingredients sourced locally.

Conrad Karl said the family chose San Luis Obispo after touring colleges with their child.

"We toured a bunch of colleges and when we got to San Luis Obispo and saw Cal Poly, we were like, okay, this is where you have to be," Karl said.

Despite the challenges of opening a new restaurant, Karl said the family felt confident in their concept.

"It is always scary opening a new business, and of course, restaurants, you know, it's not an easy business. We feel really like we had a formula that works with Central Asian and Eastern European cuisine," Karl said.

The early returns have been encouraging. Uma's has only been open a few weeks, but repeat customers are already a common sight.

"We've had people come in five and six times already," Karl said.

Around the corner, Frankie's on Garden Street recently opened its doors. Husband-and-wife owners Nicole and Artin Safari named the restaurant after their daughter. The menu includes salads, pastries, coffee, wine, and more. The new spot complements the couple's established restaurant, La Locanda, just two doors down.

KSBY Frankies on Garden Street is two doors down from its owners other restaurant La Locanda

One diner said the new spot immediately caught her attention.

"Frankie's caught my eye because it was just so cute!" Mollie said.

KSBY Nicole and Artin Safari named the restaurant Frankies after their daughter

At the SLO Public Market at Bonetti Ranch, three new restaurants are joining the lineup: a second Petra Mediterranean, a second Goshi Sushi, and the first-ever SLO Fish Co. The latter is a fully female-owned business that will source seafood locally.

Restaurateur Cassie Peterson said SLO Fish Co. will debut in just a few weeks and expects it to do well, despite limited parking at the location.

KSBY Restaurateur Cassie Peterson said her new restaurant, te SLO FISH CO, is fully female-owned and seafood is locally sourced

Parking has already been a talking point among visitors to the Public Market. One patron on Friday described the challenge.

"People are driving all around, all over the place looking for a spot," one man said.

Two other visitors echoed the sentiment.

"It is a little tricky," one said. "Yes, it's usually really hard to find a parking space," the other said.

A third visitor agreed.

"There's a lot of people driving around trying to find spots," she said.

Several more restaurants are expected to open in the coming weeks and months. The Wulf Provisions, a specialty hot dog restaurant and market, is set to open in Duncan Alley. Good Boy, another hot dog concept, is opening soon in the former Frank's Famous Hot Dogs location at California and Monterey. Also coming soon are Shake Shake Crab, SLOdega, Margie's Diner, Gus's Deli, and Alma.

Karl said the growth reflects something he has already noticed about the city.

"This town does have great food!" Karl said.

If you have a story idea you would like to send to KSBY Reporter Jessica Roe, you can reach her directly via email at jessica.roe@ksby.com.

