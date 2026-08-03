'Fairways Fore All' builds community for kids with disabilities through golf

First Tee Central Coast is a youth organization that builds community through swings and putts, and their adaptive program called “Fairways Fore All” for students with disabilities started up three weeks ago.

Former PGA professional Billy Gibbs is leading on the green as the program director.

“We're supposed to have a positive impact on young people but it really has a positive impact on us coaches you know I get to do this every single day," Gibbs said. "I get to come out and watch the passion that these people have.”

Owen Avrit now plays golf professionally but tells KSBY News that he was a part of First Tee program ever since he was 3-years-old. Now, he coaches for the organization as well.

“I’m not home a ton but when I am home it’s just truly a joy to be able to be out here giving back to the program and helping coach the kids and the athletes," Avrit said.

One of those kids, Jacob Hanson, has been attending the golf classes.

“I just love the coaches, I just love the people here and the great atmosphere so yeah it’s been a fun event,” Hanson said.

Hanson’s accuracy at the end also got him some prizes.

“Maybe two or three," he said.

Gibbs told KSBY that his mother was a special needs teacher and he saw how she interacted with students growing up.

“I’ve always had a passion working with young people and especially the special needs young people so I think that’s where it came from," Gibbs said.

“I’m just so grateful to be out here. It really is one of the greatest joys and just such a pleasure to be out here with everyone," Avrit said.

To get involved in the program you can contact Gibbs at billygibbs@pga.com.