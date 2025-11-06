'Fentanyl High' shares the dangerous effects of fentanyl from teens' perspective

Parents and their teens gathered at the Downtown Centre Cinemas in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday to view the film "Fentanyl High."

The movie provides a glimpse into the lives of high school students in Santa Clara County who have been impacted by the fentanyl epidemic. The County of San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health Department hosted the free screening.

Jenn Rhoads, who spearheads the department's Opioid Safety Division, says despite San Luis Obispo County being known for its beauty and peaceful lifestyle, fentanyl is still an issue here.

“We have a higher than state average overdose death rate in our county," Rhoads said. "It's very important that we talk openly about it, not just that it exists, but also some of the warning signs, and how we can intervene in a positive way."

The purpose of this screening was to educate and protect young people. Max Johnson, SLO Youth Council Member, said it's important to make education about the dangers of fentanyl more accessible to youth. He believes this film accomplishes the goal.

“I know it's not everybody's thing to sit through a long, boring presentation," Johnson said. "So putting it into like a more digestible, I think it's a very beneficial thing.”

Nick Drews and his son were among several parents and their children who attended the free screening.

"So the more that we know about it, the more that we can be prepared," Drews said. "Being prepared is the way that people are going to be able to protect themselves.”