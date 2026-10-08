First measles case of 2026 confirmed in San Luis Obispo County

The San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Health has confirmed the county's first measles case of 2026 and is working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed.

Health officials say the infected person is recovering at home while investigators trace potential exposures in the community.

Public Health has identified several locations where people may have been exposed to the highly contagious virus:



Family Industrial Medical Center in San Luis Obispo

October 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. October 6 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Emergency Room

October 7 from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Anyone who was at those locations during the listed times is urged to monitor for symptoms for up to 21 days after exposure.

We break down what measles symptoms you should look for in the player above.

Measles symptoms typically appear seven to 21 days after exposure and can include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes, and a rash that usually starts on the face before spreading to the rest of the body.

"Measles is extremely contagious, but it is also preventable with vaccination," said Interim County Health Officer Dr. Rick Rosen. He encouraged residents to ensure they are up to date on their measles vaccinations and to contact a healthcare provider if symptoms develop.

Health officials say the measles virus spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or even breathes, and can remain in the air for up to an hour after that person leaves an area.

According to health officials the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine remains the best protection against infection. Two doses provide about 97% protection against measles.

Public Health says it will release additional information if more exposure locations or cases are identified.