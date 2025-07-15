Former Cal Poly pitcher Bryan Woo playing in first MLB All-Star game

Former Cal Poly pitcher Bryan Woo made his MLB debut back in 2023. Now, he'll be playing in his first MLB All-Star game, pitching for the American League Tuesday night.

The Alameda native and current Seattle Mariner ace played at Cal Poly for three seasons before being drafted in 2021. He is the sixth Mustang to make an All-Star roster, joining the likes of Kevin Correia, Mike Krukow, Thornton Lee, Ozzie Smith and Mitch Haniger – the last Mustang to make an All-Star roster back in 2018.

"To get here is no surprise to me, his mother or his family," Bryan's father, Clayton Woo, said.

This year, Woo has made impressive strides in his third year with Seattle, becoming one of the best pitchers in the American League, sporting an 8-4 record and 2.77 ERA this season. The right-hander is one of just two pitchers in the Majors with a sub-3.00 ERA, 100-plus strikeouts and 20 or fewer walks this season.

"Couldn't be more prouder. Couldn't be more happier for him for all our work is done and all the in his journey," Woo said. "It's been a crazy, wild journey since his Little League days, in high school and obviously at Cal Poly."

The All-Star game takes place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Cal Poly Baseball is coming off a year where they just won their first Big West title since 2014.