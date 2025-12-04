Free parking in downtown San Luis Obispo aims to boost holiday shopping

With the holiday season in full swing, downtown San Luis Obispo businesses are hoping to draw in more shoppers, and the city is making it a little easier to park while you search for the perfect gift.

For many shop owners, the cost and convenience of parking is a challenge when it comes to attracting customers downtown.

“I think it’s a bit high. I liked it when you had one hour free,” one shopper said after parking in the Palm Street Parking Garage.

The city will offer free parking in all three downtown parking structures, located on Palm and Marsh Streets, every Sunday in December, as well as Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

Normal rates:



On-street parking: $2.75/hour, 3-hour maximum

Garage parking: $2/hour or $8 all-day maximum

Daniel Glidden, retail manager at The Junk Girls, said they already encourage customers to park in garages.

“Honestly, people always want to park right in front of the store, but once they realize that parking in the garage gives you the better rate and also the ability to stay the entire day for as long as they want, I think they come around and realize that's really the best bet,” Glidden said.

Donna King, San Luis Obispo’s Parking Services Manager, said her team takes public feedback seriously.

“We love to have the feedback and hear how we can do better,” she told KSBY News in an interview in November.

Some residents and small business owners have specifically asked to reinstate free parking every Sunday, a perk that was eliminated when parking rates were updated in 2024.

“It’s really all about encouraging everyone to come downtown this holiday season to enjoy all the festivities we have to offer and really help to support our local businesses,” Greg Hermann, City of San Luis Obispo Deputy City Manager, explained about the free parking days.

The promotions are already making a difference for some businesses.

“We definitely had people saying, ‘I came on Sunday because I knew it was going to be free parking,’" Glidden said.

Hermann said that with the city's Buy Local Bonus, which provides a $25 gift card to people who spend $100 or more downtown, already 20% of their gift cards have been handed out after the first weekend, meaning more people are heading downtown.

The holiday parking perks continue this Friday for the annual Downtown SLO Holiday Parade, with free parking both on the street and in the garages from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.