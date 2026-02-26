Fremont Theater to host first concert since closing due to sign collapse

The Fremont Theater will open its doors for the first time Wednesday night following a week-long shutdown.

On Feb. 17, the iconic San Luis Obispo venue closed for business after a piece of decorative molding broke off from the theater's sign and fell to the ground below.

As a result, a portion of Monterey Street was closed, as well as the theater itself and the sidewalk in front of it.

The theater and sidewalk both reopened Tuesday night, according to Fremont owner Rob Rossi. Thee Sinseers and The Altons are set to be the first show back Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Shipping containers have reportedly been put in place in the area to serve as pedestrian tunnels.

City officials posted to Instagram saying lighting and security cameras were installed as safety precautions.

Although Monterey Street remains closed, the Fremont's website suggests upcoming shows will run as normal.

Stabilization efforts are reportedly required before Monterey Street can be deemed safe to reopen by the city.