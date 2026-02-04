From Cal Poly to the Super Bowl: Elijah Ponder’s unexpected journey with the Patriots

From an undrafted free agent to making a game-changing playoff play, Cal Poly football’s Elijah Ponder is about to step onto the sport’s biggest stage, the Super Bowl. The New England Patriots defensive standout will line up against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend in the Bay Area, capping an improbable journey that began in San Luis Obispo.

Super Bowl week officially kicked off Monday night in San Jose, where players from both teams met fans and media ahead of the championship matchup.

Ponder’s road to this moment hasn’t been easy. Despite a strong college career at Cal Poly, he went undrafted, signing with the Patriots as a rookie free agent. His Mustang team struggled, winning only 10 games over his four-year career. Yet for Ponder, those challenges shaped the player he is today.

“It wasn't the best of the best seasons, but we got through it,” Ponder said. “Looking right now, we have the Super Bowl, this is crazy. I wouldn’t change any of it for the world.”

He’s not alone in that underdog journey. Seattle’s Efron Chism III (Eastern Washington) and Ty Okada (Montana State) also came from smaller Big Sky Conference programs and went undrafted before carving out careers and landing on the Super Bowl stage.

Okada says he approached his NFL opportunity the same way he tackled his first day as a collegiate walk-on.

“When I got my opportunity with Seattle, I thought back to that moment,” Okada said. “It was the same mentality; I have my foot in the door, and that’s all I’ve ever needed.”

For Ponder, the dream turned into reality quickly. He signed with the Patriots in August, and just six months later, he’s preparing for a chance to become a Super Bowl champion, an outcome he never envisioned.

“I think the only way I would have seen this coming is if I could see the future,” Ponder said with a smile. “This whole experience is surreal. It’s truly a blessing.”

In the AFC Championship versus the Denver Broncos, Ponder made a key fumble recovery that led to his team's only touchdown of the game.

Ponder is only the 32nd Cal Poly player ever to take an NFL snap. This weekend, he’ll attempt to become just the fifth Mustang in school history to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl LX will air live on KSBY starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

KSBY

WATCH: Super Bowl LX brings Seahawks and Patriots fans together in Santa Clara