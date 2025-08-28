Former Mustang Elijah Ponder makes New England Patriots final roster

After signing with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent, Cal Poly football’s Elijah Ponder has made the final 53-man roster.

“He's probably the most athletic defensive end that I've ever coached. I've coached in line for 25 years," said Will Plemons, Cal Poly Defensive Line and Assistant Head Coach.

As an undrafted free agent, Ponder now becomes the first Mustang to make a 53-man roster since JJ Koski did it with the Rams in 2021.

“Knowing him and just knowing how he has been since high school, it's been a benefit for me," said longtime teammate on the defensive line Ethan Rodriguez. "Just seeing how disciplined and just how his work ethic is at that level, it wasn't a surprise to me.”

Rodriguez shared the defensive line with Ponder while at Cal Poly. They also attended Bishop Amat High School together and were recruited to Cal Poly together.

“We've talked about it since the freshman year since we got here," Rodriguez said. "Those are our goals. That was our dream. So just to see him achieve that, I'm happy for him.”

Plemons explained that although Ponder’s skill set stands out, it’s his character that makes him even more special. He explained that finishing his degree at Cal Poly and showing loyalty to the program will serve him well in football and whatever future career he may have.

“Having the wherewithal to understand what a school can give you, because the NFL is going to find you. It doesn't matter where you're at. But he has a background now that is, I think, pretty impressive," Plemons stated.

Ponder ended his Mustang career as one of the best defensive players in program history and joins a Patriots organization that has won six Super Bowls and is notorious for turning undrafted free agents into cornerstone pieces and Pro Bowl selections.

“I think the Patriots through the years, there's always those guys that they always take, they always develop and there are always really good football players," Plemons added.

Cal Poly football begins its 2025 season on the road as they’ll take on the University of San Diego this Saturday at 5 p.m. The Mustangs finished the season 3-8 last year and lost their season opener to the Toreros almost one year ago, 21-27.