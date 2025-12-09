From interim to the helm of Cal Poly football: Meet new head coach Tim Skipper

There’s a new leader at the helm of Cal Poly Football, and his name is fitting. Tim Skipper was officially introduced Monday morning as the Mustangs’ next head coach, bringing excitement, energy, and a clear promise to win.

The hiring marks the first major move for recently appointed Athletic Director Carter Henderson, who began his role at Cal Poly in October.

“He really had checked all the boxes that we were looking for,” Henderson said. “And I can't wait for our student-athletes to experience his day-to-day culture that he’ll develop here.”

A former standout linebacker at Fresno State, Skipper has spent the past 25 years coaching across the country. He most recently stepped in as interim head coach at Fresno State in 2024 and at UCLA in 2025.

“Those experiences were really good,” Skipper said. “But I always draw back from those days. When you take over a program in the middle of the season, that is tough.”

As Cal Poly prepares to open the new John Madden Football Center, expectations for the football program are rising. The Mustangs haven’t posted a winning season since 2016.

“There's always pressure on high-visibility hires,” Henderson said. “Especially when you feel like you need to move quickly, so certainly there was a high degree [of pressure], but also just a tremendous amount of support.”

Skipper’s first priority is getting to know his players. The Mustangs finished this past season with four wins and eight losses, ending the year under former head coach Paul Wulff, who went three seasons with a 10-24 record.

“There are always going to be hurdles. There’s a reason why I’m here,” Skipper said. “It’s my job to go fix it, keep the guys in the right mindset, and that’s what we’re going to do. Problems are problems, and you just have to solve them.”

Skipper says his approach starts off the field by creating the right culture and mindset long before game day. He also wants to connect with the community and alumni.

“Come see us. The door is wide open,” he said.