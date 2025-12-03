Giving Tuesday prompts locals to lend a helping hand this holiday season

On Giving Tuesday across the Central Coast Christmas trees were decorated with tags, helping those in need this holiday season.

The program is called "Operation Santa" and is put on by the San Luis Obispo County Department of Social Services.

“This three-year old wants Bluey and Paw Patrol toys, building blocks so you can see there’s a pattern here. So, these families this really helps them have a Christmas where they might not be able to afford one,” said Marge Castle, Program Manager for San Luis Obispo County's social services.

Orange Theory in San Luis Obispo is one of the locations where tags for Operation Santa can be picked up. Judy King stopped by for one and shared why she chose to donate.

"Well I think it is so important this time of year to donations especially to people who have a harder time," King said. "A lot of us have had a rough Christmas before you know where money was tight and things like that.”

Cal Poly student and Orange Theory employee Keely Meka told KSBY she is also donating.

“A 14-year-old girl and I have a sister who is that age and I just really felt for her. So, she only asked fro a target gift card but I also want to give her some makeup and stuff I know that’s what my sister is asking for Christmas," Meka said.

Castle said that seniors also have cards on the trees.

“They tend to want gift cards usually for food or for gas,” Castle said.

She said that in past years they’ve reached over 2,000 people, hoping to stay on track for the same amount this year.

Nicole Hackman and Lisa Kowalski work at Orange Theory and have helped with Operation Santa for the past four years.

“Being able to have our members but also us as our staff be able to give back to people in need that maybe don’t come through our doors," Kowalski said.

“And I liked picked one out myself a five-year-old little boy and I have a five-year-old myself so I’m gonna get him involved this year and we’re gonna go…just teaching my own son,” Hackman said.

Tags are located at businesses throughout San Luis Obispo County including:



Ancient Owl - San Luis Obispo & Atascadero

Walmart - Arroyo Grande & Paso Robles

Target - San Luis Obispo

Headstrong Fitness - San Luis Obispo

At Headstrong Fitness there are no longer any tags on the tree because there are lots of gifts surrounding it.

“Funny enough that this was filled up a few days ago so as soon as the tree got here it was filled with ornaments and tags and I would say maybe a week later they were all gone," said Robby Mclaughlin, owner of Headstrong Fitness.

The tags will be up on the trees until December 22.