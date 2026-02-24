Glamping coming to Dairy Creek Golf Course in San Luis Obispo

Many people tee up with the green Central Coast Hills as their surrounding at Dairy Creek Golf Course, but soon that space will be shared with glampers.

Josh Heptig, the San Luis Obispo County Parks Golf Superintendent, told KSBY that a new use for that piece of land was needed after the California Men’s Colony lost half of its population.

“The prisoners provided the reclaimed water to help irrigate the golf course so when the prison population got cut in half we lost 60% of our water so in the process of that we lost half of our golf course,” Heptig said.

Heptig added that the reclaimed water from the prison was used for irrigation and was not potable water.

The new eco-camp is owned by a hospitality company that also owns Marcerro restaurant on the golf course.

“Nightsky is our way of delivering a comfortable way to experience and recreate in the outdoors particularly for folks who may not be comfortable sleeping in a tent," said David Smith, Nightsky owner.

A stay at Nightsky will also offer other wellness experiences such as yoga, a sauna, and cold plunges.

“We couldn’t think of a better place to do it than San Luis Obispo given the abundance of nature and adventure that San Luis Obispo represents," said Anatoly Mezhov, Nightsky owner.

KSBY asked some local golfers at the course what they think of the site.

“It’s actually a good idea," said Craig Cummings, Shell Beach resident. "You know it’ll be a little bit of a glamping thing from what I understand the camp is on the outside but built out nicely on the inside.”

“My only concern might be the noise and if there’s a lot of noise and activity you know for me to play well, I have to have it quiet," said Morro Bay resident Jerilyn Moore.

Tom sheller, a visitor from Minneapolis said he was surprised seeing the structures.

"It’s the first time I’ve seen something like that," Sheller said. "I’ve heard of it you know on TV and on the news.”

Nightsky is working toward a summertime opening date and prices will range in the high hundreds, depending on the day of the week and season.