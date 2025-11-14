Government shutdown now over but travelers still feel the impacts

The government shutdown might be over but travelers across the nation are still experiencing the impacts.

Naha Pandya is a Chicago native who flies into San Luis Obispo for work. She says delayed flights, missed connections and planes unable to land made her usual 7-hour flight a 20-hour ordeal.

Pandya ended up booking a rental car and driving from San Francisco to San Luis Obispo.

“The next time I'm coming back here is in January and I'm going to be very mindful of the flights, just making sure that it's even necessary for me to fly," Pandya said.

Companies like Hertz are reporting a 20 percent spike nationwide in one-way rentals. Although these major flight delays primarily impacted bigger airports like LAX, SFO, SD, and ONT, KSBY contacted Hertz and Enterprise to see if a similar trend was happening at a local level but did not hear back.

If you’re choosing to drive out of town this holiday season, AAA says Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays.

Angie Venegas, AAA Senior Public Affair Specialist, says the worst times to be on the freeway are Tuesdays and Wednesdays before Thanksgiving, between noon and 4 p.m.

She adds that drivers should also be aware that the Sunday following Thanksgiving, between noon and 4 p.m., is another peak time for travel.

